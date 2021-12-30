© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S.

A dinosaur has been taken from outside an Oklahoma store

Published December 30, 2021 at 5:47 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a missing dinosaur. Security footage shows someone taking a statue from a store in Tulsa. They lift it on their shoulders and walk away, accompanied by a dog. The shop posted, if anyone in the neighborhood finds a Deinonychus, let us know. So if you're on the lookout, keep your eyes peeled for a creature from the Cretaceous period - large raptor-like claws and a sizable tail and possibly a little dog, too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S.