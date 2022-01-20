© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Goshen High School suspends freshmen basketball program after several students test positive for COVID-19

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published January 20, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
goshen_schools.png
Goshen Community Schools
/

Goshen High School has suspended its freshman basketball program after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the district says the freshman basketball program will shut down until January 25, and that today’s game against Norwood has been canceled. Events may be made up later.

All other basketball programs will continue as scheduled.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

Tags

WVPE NewsCovid-19Goshen High SchoolBasketball
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
