Goshen High School suspends freshmen basketball program after several students test positive for COVID-19

Goshen High School has suspended its freshman basketball program after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the district says the freshman basketball program will shut down until January 25, and that today’s game against Norwood has been canceled. Events may be made up later.

All other basketball programs will continue as scheduled.

