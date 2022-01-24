Students return to Oxford High School two months after shooting

Nearly two months after a mass shooting that took four lives, students returned to classes at Oxford High School on Monday. Oxford High School Principal Steve Wolf said in a video posted Sunday that "we are reclaiming our high school back."

Since January 10, Oxford High students have been doing a combination of virtual learning, and in-person classes at the district’s middle school. They returned to a renovated school that will be different in many ways.

Trained trauma therapists and therapy dogs are on school grounds for those who need them, as will law enforcement personnel and employees of a private security firm the district hired.

Students are also required to use clear backpacks. The district has received enough clear backpack donations to provide one to every student. Police and prosecutors believe that the accused shooter brought the gun to school in a backpack.

Oxford Community Schools spokeswoman Dani Stublensky says the resumption of classes at Oxford High School "went very well" Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.