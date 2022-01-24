© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Students return to Oxford High School two months after shooting

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published January 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST
A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School on the day after the school shooting in Oxford, Mich. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May/AP
/
The Flint Journal
Nearly two months after a mass shooting that took four lives, students returned to classes at Oxford High School on Monday. Oxford High School Principal Steve Wolf said in a video posted Sunday that "we are reclaiming our high school back."

Since January 10, Oxford High students have been doing a combination of virtual learning, and in-person classes at the district’s middle school. They returned to a renovated school that will be different in many ways.

Trained trauma therapists and therapy dogs are on school grounds for those who need them, as will law enforcement personnel and employees of a private security firm the district hired.

Students are also required to use clear backpacks. The district has received enough clear backpack donations to provide one to every student. Police and prosecutors believe that the accused shooter brought the gun to school in a backpack.

Oxford Community Schools spokeswoman Dani Stublensky says the resumption of classes at Oxford High School "went very well" Monday morning.

WVPE News
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October, 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit. Before her arrival at Michigan Radio, Sarah worked at WDET-FM as a reporter and producer.
