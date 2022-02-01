Incoming winter storm causes COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic closures

COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Michiana are closing ahead of the incoming winter storm.

In Elkhart, the free testing site at the Pierre Moran Park Pavilion will be closed Wednesday. The Aquatics Center testing site will be closed Thursday, along with the site at Silverwood Mennonite Church in Goshen.

Normal operations will resume Friday.

In South Bend, the St. Joseph County Department of Health’s immunization and COVID-19 vaccine clinics, both located in the County-City Building, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with an appointment those two days will be contacted and rescheduled.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

