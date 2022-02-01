© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Incoming winter storm causes COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic closures

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST
Vaccine_Covid_Pfizer_2020_14.jpeg
Provided by IU Health
/

COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Michiana are closing ahead of the incoming winter storm.

In Elkhart, the free testing site at the Pierre Moran Park Pavilion will be closed Wednesday. The Aquatics Center testing site will be closed Thursday, along with the site at Silverwood Mennonite Church in Goshen.

Normal operations will resume Friday.

In South Bend, the St. Joseph County Department of Health’s immunization and COVID-19 vaccine clinics, both located in the County-City Building, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with an appointment those two days will be contacted and rescheduled.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags

WVPE NewsCovid-19vaccine clinicCovid testingwinter weatherclosure
Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
See stories by Gemma DiCarlo