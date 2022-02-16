© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Garth Brooks returning to Notre Dame for May 7 concert

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published February 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
Garth Brooks / University of Notre Dame
Officials with The University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday that country music superstar Garth Brooks will be returning to the campus for a concert on May 7th.

Brooks promised fans that he would return to South Bend during a performance in October 2018.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Feb. 25th through Ticketmaster.

Brooks has been named the Country Music Association entertainer of the year six times, the most for any artist. He is also the number 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history as certified by the RIAA with more than 148 million albums sold.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org.

Kent Fulmer
