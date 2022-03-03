Former Jimtown High School teacher who hit and injured student arrested, could face battery charge

A former Jimtown High School teacher who struck and injured a student last Friday has been arrested.

In a news release, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said that after a detailed investigation, 61-year-old Mike Hosinski was taken into custody Thursday on the preliminary charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.

School security camera footage shows Hosinski, who was a social studies teacher, grabbing a student by the backpack, reprimanding them, then slapping them across the face.

The student’s head rebounds off the wall behind them and they later fall to the ground.

A Feb. 25 release from the school said Hosinski confronted the student about the hoodie they had worn to class, and medical staff immediately treated the student for their injuries.

Hosinski had planned to retire at the end of this school year, but he submitted a request to retire immediately shortly after the Friday incident.

On Monday, the Baugo Community School Board voted to grant Hosinski’s request, meaning he will be eligible for full pension benefits from the state. School attorney Tim Shelly said the only way the state could recover pension money is if Hosinski was convicted of stealing from the school.

Several community members, including parents and students, spoke in support of Hosinski at the board meeting.

They said the student was facing several discipline referrals, and blamed school administration for not disciplining them properly. Some even called for the removal of Superintendent Byron Sanders.

The board’s vote was met with a round of applause.

If convicted, a Level 6 felony can carry a sentence of 6 months to 2 and a half years in prison.

Hosinski also drew ire from the Northern Indiana Atheists in 2019 over political and religious material posted in his classroom.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.