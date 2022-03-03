© 2022 WVPE

WVPE News

South Bend airport facing massive TSA lines while security checkpoint upgrades are installed

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published March 3, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST

Justin Hicks / WVPE Public Radio
/

If you’re flying out of South Bend International Airport in the next few days, you may want to arrive early.

Travelers have been reporting massive, hours-long lines for the TSA security checkpoints, causing some to miss flights. That’s a big change from the usual short wait times.

Airport officials say it’s because the security checkpoint is currently down to one lane instead of the usual two while new 3-D baggage scanning machines are being installed.

In a Thursday morning Twitter post, the airport said it recommends travelers arrive at least three hours early before flights and check bags to help expedite screening. The installation is expected to be completed Friday.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
