South Bend airport facing massive TSA lines while security checkpoint upgrades are installed

If you’re flying out of South Bend International Airport in the next few days, you may want to arrive early.

Travelers have been reporting massive, hours-long lines for the TSA security checkpoints, causing some to miss flights. That’s a big change from the usual short wait times.

Airport officials say it’s because the security checkpoint is currently down to one lane instead of the usual two while new 3-D baggage scanning machines are being installed.

In a Thursday morning Twitter post, the airport said it recommends travelers arrive at least three hours early before flights and check bags to help expedite screening. The installation is expected to be completed Friday.

