Initial hearing canceled, trial date set for former Jimtown teacher

A trial date has been set for the former Jimtown High School teacher who struck and injured a student late last month.

Mike Hosinski, 61, was set to appear in court Thursday, but waived his right to an initial hearing. Elkhart Superior Court Judge Teresa Cataldo set his next court date for late April and a bench trial for June 13.

School security camera footage from Feb. 25 shows Hosinski, a former social studies teacher, pushing a student into a wall and slapping them across the face.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the confrontation happened after Hosinski told the student to leave his class. It says the student was left with an abrasion and lump on his head, along with a bloody nose and lip.

Hosinski was arrested March 3 and formally charged with misdemeanor battery Monday. If convicted, he could face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

The Baugo Community Schools Board granted Hosinski’s request for early retirement Feb. 28, meaning he’ll be eligible for full pension benefits from the state.

The incident has also been referred to the Indiana Department of Child Services and licensing officials at the Indiana Department of Education.

