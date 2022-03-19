Elkhart paramedics respond to multiple overdoses Friday

Elkhart paramedics responded to five overdose calls in the span of about 10 hours Friday, a rate the city calls “alarmingly high.”

“If we would receive five in a week, we would be concerned, let alone five in one day,” city spokesperson Corinne Straight said in a video statement .

Straight said the city doesn’t know the exact circumstances of the overdoses yet, but the cluster indicates a possible “unknown presence” in the drugs people are buying.

“Please take caution and tell your loved ones to take caution,” she said.

This story will be updated.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

