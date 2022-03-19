© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Elkhart paramedics respond to multiple overdoses Friday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published March 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Elkhart paramedics responded to five overdose calls in the span of about 10 hours Friday, a rate the city calls “alarmingly high.”

“If we would receive five in a week, we would be concerned, let alone five in one day,” city spokesperson Corinne Straight said in a video statement.

Straight said the city doesn’t know the exact circumstances of the overdoses yet, but the cluster indicates a possible “unknown presence” in the drugs people are buying.

“Please take caution and tell your loved ones to take caution,” she said.

This story will be updated. 

