A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ Episode 14: BLKBOK, Vernell Brown, Jr., Jen Chapin

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
The Sauce EP 14 Web Art
Photos provided by Spencer Heyfron, Vernel Brown Jr., Marla Cantor
/
Left: BLKBOK Top Right: Vernell Brown, Jr. Bottom Right: Jen Chapin

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's April installment Monday, April 11th at 9 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

