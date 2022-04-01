Jewish Federation to hold art show benefitting Ukraine

It’s been just over a month since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and this weekend, the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley will hold an art show to benefit humanitarian efforts in the country.

Executive Director Moshe Kruger said the history of Ukrainian Jews stretches back over a thousand years.

“This was a country that was once home to over 1 million Jews and was the largest Jewish community in Europe on the eve of the Holocaust,” Kruger said. “And for centuries, Jews thrived there despite the repeated episodes of antisemitic violence.”

The Jewish Federation is looking to raise $18,000, over 70 percent of which has already been raised.

The money will go to the Jewish Federations of North America’s efforts to provide emergency assistance and humanitarian aid through organizations like the Jewish Agency for Israel, the American-Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and World ORT.

“As many Jews — like other Ukrainians — are fleeing to nearby countries, we’ve aided over 18,700 refugees with food, medicine and psychosocial support,” Kruger said. “And of course, evacuating those Jews who want to leave Ukraine.”

The show will feature the work of local artists, including sunflower paintings by Jim Goodkin.

“The national flower of Ukraine is actually the sunflower,” Kruger said. “It’s very aspirational, and really, it’s the heart and soul of the art show.”

The show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at 3202 Shalom Way in South Bend.

The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley is a financial supporter of WVPE.