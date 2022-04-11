© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Bird flu found at Elkhart County duck farm, nearby farms to be tested

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By The Associated Press,
Jakob Lazzaro
Published April 11, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT
Taiwanese_duck_farm.jpeg
MiNe (sfmine79)
/
Wikimedia Commons
A duck farm in Taiwan.

Indiana officials say bird flu has been detected at an Elkhart County duck farm, marking the disease’s spread to a third poultry species.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health announced late last week that laboratory testing of a commercial duck flock in Elkhart County has come back as presumptively positive for avian flu.

The agency says the duck flock has at least 4,500 birds. In response to the outbreak, it will be conducting surveillance testing of nearby poultry farms, backyard flocks and wild birds to monitor potential spread of the disease.

The agency is in the process of reaching out to commercial farms, but hobby poultry owners in Elkhart County can call 317-544-2387 to schedule free testing of their flocks.

Bird flu was detected earlier this year at six turkey farms in southern Indiana’s Dubois and Greene counties.

Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
