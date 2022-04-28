Driver survives train/vehicle collision in Mishawaka

The Mishawaka Police Department's traffic bureau is investigating after a car was struck by a train early Thursday morning.

A release from the department says officers were dispatched to the Beiger Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of East Fourth Street.

A man had driven his vehicle around the crossing gates, which were lowered and operating, and was struck by an oncoming train.

The man suffered serious injuries, but the department says he’s expected to survive.

According to the release, there were no other passengers in the car. Police say alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash.

