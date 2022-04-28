© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Driver survives train/vehicle collision in Mishawaka

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published April 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
The Mishawaka Police Department's traffic bureau is investigating after a car was struck by a train early Thursday morning.

A release from the department says officers were dispatched to the Beiger Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of East Fourth Street.

A man had driven his vehicle around the crossing gates, which were lowered and operating, and was struck by an oncoming train.

The man suffered serious injuries, but the department says he’s expected to survive.

According to the release, there were no other passengers in the car. Police say alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash.

WVPE News car train crashMishawaka PoliceLocal
Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
