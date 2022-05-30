© 2022 WVPE
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 16: Jazmin Ghent, Lauren Lee, Makia

Published May 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
Makia: Photo by Joe Mazza
Photos provided by Jazmin Ghent and Lauren Lee. Makia: Photo by Joe Mazza
Left: Jazmin Ghent Center: Lauren Lee Right: Makia

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's June installment Monday, June 13th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

