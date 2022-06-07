© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning vandalism in downtown South Bend

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

South Bend police say a man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of two downtown businesses early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, South Bend police say officers were called to the 100 block of South Michigan Street just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of broken windows.

Photos posted online show two broken windows at the South Bend Chocolate Company and a broken glass door at cocktail bar Spirited.

Following an investigation, police say 35-year-old Joshua Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with the vandalism on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

He has been transported to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits formal charges.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News LocalSouth BendDowntown South Bendvandalism
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro comes to Indiana from Chicago, where he graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and a double major in History. Before joining WVPE, he wrote NPR's Source of the Week e-mail newsletter, and previously worked for CalMatters, Pittsburgh's 90.5 WESA and North by Northwestern.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro