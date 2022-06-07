Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning vandalism in downtown South Bend

South Bend police say a man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of two downtown businesses early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, South Bend police say officers were called to the 100 block of South Michigan Street just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of broken windows.

Photos posted online show two broken windows at the South Bend Chocolate Company and a broken glass door at cocktail bar Spirited.

Following an investigation, police say 35-year-old Joshua Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with the vandalism on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

He has been transported to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits formal charges.

