Mishawaka’s Merrifield Pool closed until further notice after large fight

Mishawaka’s Merrifield Pool is closed until further notice until new security measures can be implemented after a large fight.

In a news release, Mishawaka Police say that at 7:30 p.m. on June 14, officers responded to a large fight involving 25 to 30 juveniles that took place both inside and outside the pool complex. Participants reportedly shot airsoft guns at pool staff and got into multiple physical altercations.

In response to the fight, the Mishawaka Mayor’s Office, parks department and police department met Wednesday to discuss new security measures for the complex. Those include:



Limiting entry to season pass holders (includes youth, adult, senior and family passes) and requiring all pass holders to also present a valid driver's license or state ID

Requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter the complex

Having security officers on the premises during public swim hours, which are from 12 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Requiring all bags to be kept in locker rooms

Installing security cameras

Increasing nearby police patrols.

The pool will be closed until those measures are implemented.

Police say officers broke up the fights upon arrival and dispersed the crowd. One injury was reported — a juvenile received cuts to the hand and arm after punching out a window and was tended to by medics.

Subsequently, officers served two juveniles with banishment orders from all city park properties. No arrests have been made, but the incident is being investigated.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

