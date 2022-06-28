© 2022 WVPE
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 17: TSwang, Chris Greene, Desarae Dee

Published June 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
Photos Provided by TSwang, Chris Greene and Desarae Dee
Right: TSwang Center: Chris Green Right: Desarae Dee

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's July installment Monday, July11th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

