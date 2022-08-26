© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News
90.png
The Sauce
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 19: Jane Moore, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera and Nicholas Belton, GWP

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
The Sauce EP 19 web art.png
Phtos provided by: Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, Jane Moore, GWP, Nicholas Belton
/
Right: Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera Center: Jane Moore Left: GWP Bottom: Nicholas Belton

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's September installment Monday, September 12th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent.

Tags

WVPE News Dawn BurnspodcastsKarl SmithThe Sauce