Listener Commentary: A Declaration for Independence

As the latest college football season gets underway, still-unfolding conference realignments have some experts suggesting that Notre Dame should finally abandon its football independence and join a power conference. Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick recently made clear that Notre Dame remains committed to independence. As a historian who cares about Notre Dame, and its football team, I think this is the right call – because of the lessons of history – particularly the experience of Penn State, Pitt and Miami of Florida. These schools were once national powerhouses as independents, but dropped off markedly after joining conferences in the 1990s.

In the 1970s and ’80s, Penn State, Pitt and Miami combined to win 6 national titles; Miami claimed another in 1991. (Further demonstrating the power of independents, Notre Dame also won 3 national championships in those years.) For most of that era, there were 4 major bowls – Rose, Cotton, Orange and Sugar. Conference champions claimed 5 of the 8 berths in those bowls, leaving 3 at-large spots each year in college football’s most prestigious bowls. And Penn State, Miami, and Pitt often claimed them. The Fiesta Bowl vaulted into major bowl status after it staged a national championship game between Miami and Penn State when they finished the 1986 regular season as the top two teams in national polls – for the second straight year.

Think about Pitt’s record: in the 7 seasons from 1976 through 1982, Pitt won 1 national championship, finished as national runner-up twice and won a pair of Sugar Bowls. It also appeared in the Cotton Bowl after the 1982 season. It has not had anything like that kind of success as a member of the Big East or Atlantic Coast conferences.

Penn State had an even more impressive record as an independent. In the 19 years from 1968 through ’86, Penn State won 2 national titles, played for 2 more, finished second in the final polls twice, had another perfect season, and made a total of 10 appearances in the Cotton, Orange or Sugar Bowls. 13 times in those years, Penn State won 10 or more games – and in those days, regular seasons consisted of only 10 or 11 games.

To put it bluntly: for nearly two decades as an independent, Penn State was a perennial national power, with a profile few schools could match. Since joining the Big Ten, though, Penn State has only gotten close to a national championship once – in 1994, just its second season in the conference.

As for Miami: in the 1980s it was the most dominant program in the country. From 1983 through 1991, the Hurricanes ended every season but one in a major bowl, won four national titles, lost the 1986 title game to Penn State, and finished second to Notre Dame in 1988 after losing to the Irish in South Bend by a single point. After the ’85 season, Miami went into the Sugar Bowl ranked second in the country, with a chance to claim a share of the national championship with a win. As was the case with Pitt and Penn State, conference membership has coincided with a decline in Miami’s football fortunes. The Hurricanes’ 1991 national title came in their first year in the Big East; they won another national title in 2001 and came agonizingly close in 2002. But as a Big East member Miami was not as dominant nationally as it had been previously. And as a member of the ACC since 2004, despite occasional flashes of success, Miami has struggled even to remain relevant in the conference.

Of course, some schools with a long history of conference membership have national success as conference members. Think of recent national champions like Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State. But it is likely that for Notre Dame, the experience of Pitt, Penn State and Miami, as long-time independents, is more relevant. Proponents of conference membership also might argue that other factors contributed to the decline of these programs: the loss of successful coaches at Pitt and Miami, the Sandusky scandal at Penn State. Still, we are going on 20 years at Miami, nearly 30 at Penn State and even longer at Pitt, with these one-time national football powers being unable to maintain the football glory they knew as independents. This is a striking consistency, and one Notre Dame’s leaders should consider carefully before abandoning football independence.

John Soares teaches history, including history of sport, at the University of Notre Dame. This represents his opinion, and not that of Notre Dame or its athletic department.