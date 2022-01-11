-
Marcus Freeman has been officially named the new head coach of the University of Notre Dame’s football team. Freeman was hired by Notre Dame in January…
University of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly is being hired away by Louisiana State University. Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre…
The University of Notre Dame is offering free football tickets to people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting this week, anyone…
A former University of Notre Dame football player is suing the university and the NCAA, alleging that they “recklessly disregarded” information related to…
The University of Notre Dame is reporting a record 220 active COVID-19 cases on its Dashboard. Its seven-day moving average, at 26, is also the highest…
NEW:The postponed football game between No. 7 Notre Dame and Wake Forest will be moved to Dec. 12, while the Demon Deacons also are moving their…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida. The…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — When he became football coach at South Florida in December, Jeff Scott had one regret. He would not have a chance to visit Notre…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10…
Notre Dame used the occasion of the first home game of the 2020 season to announce a contract extension for head football coach Brian Kelly. The contract…