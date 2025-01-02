New Orleans truck attack: how concerned families can get information

With a large number of Northern Indiana residents in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, many are now worried about loved ones after a truck attack on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day. At least 15 people were killed, and dozens were injured in the incident, which the FBI is investigating as a terrorist attack.

The New Orleans Health Department is urging families to call 504-658-2299 if they are outside Orleans Parish or 311 within the parish to report missing persons.

Victims of the incident have been transported to the following hospitals:



University Medical Center (UMC) (majority of victims transported)

Touro Hospital

East Jefferson General Hospital

Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus

Ochsner Baptist Campus

LCMC Health Emergency Care (formerly Tulane ED)

Families should contact University Medical Center directly for updates about victims who were transported there.

The City of New Orleans said the majority of the victims are at University Medical Center. For more information, families should reach out to the hospital’s conference center on the 1st floor, across from Tower 2.

The City of New Orleans has also set up a digital tip line for anyone with information related to the attack. Individuals can visit www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack to submit tips or call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

In response to the tragedy, the Greater New Orleans Foundation has launched the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund to support the victims' families. People can donate to the fund at gnof.org.