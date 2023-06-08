Jack Swarbrick to step down as Notre Dame's athletic director, Pete Bevacqua of NBC Sports tabbed as replacement

Jack Swarbrick is stepping down as Director of Athletics at Notre Dame in 2024 and will be succeeded by Peter Bevacqua.

Swarbrick has been at Notre Dame for the past 15 years and has overseen the rejuvenation of the university's football program under Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman. Over the past few years, Swarbrick has grown into a national figure in college athletics, helping shape the format of college football postseason and penning op-eds about amateurism in the sport.

Notre Dame has won national championships in women's basketball, women's soccer, men's soccer, lacrosse and fencing during Swarbrick's tenure.

“I have worked closely with Pete throughout his time at NBC and based on that experience, I believe he has the perfect skill set to help Notre Dame navigate the rapidly changing landscape that is college athletics today, and be an important national leader as we look to the future," Swarbrick said in a university press release.

Bevacqua is a 1993 alumnus and chairman of NBC Sports. He’ll start July 1 in the role of Special Assistant to the President for Athletics, under Swarbrick, before taking on the role. Swarbrick will continue to handle the duties of the director of athletics.

