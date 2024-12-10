ND-IU playoff game draws visitors with no plans to attend game

Excitement is building for the Notre Dame vs Indiana University College Football Playoff game Dec. 20 in South Bend. Visit South Bend Executive Director Jeff Jarneke spoke about what he’s seeing so far.

Jarnecke says a typical home Notre Dame football game pumps about $36 million into the St. Joseph, LaPorte and Elkhart county economies. This game is like a Christmas bonus for area bars, restaurants, stores, hotels and short-term rental hosts.

Jarnecke expects the number of fans in town to approach the Ohio State game last year. He said Tuesday morning there was a smattering of St. Joseph County’s 5200 hotel rooms still available but he expects them all to be booked by the end of the week.

People are complaining about ticket prices on social media but many fans are coming into town knowing they won’t get into the stadium. They just want to be here.

"From not only locals coming out to watch it with friends and foes alike, but I think in parts of Mishawaka and downtown South Bend, I think we'll see an influx of people that have no intention of going to the game but want to be in the town where the competition is taking place, and it's going to add to the overall festivity within the community," Jarnecke said.