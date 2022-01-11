-
Bloomington police say a man who barricaded himself in a hotel room at the Indiana Memorial Union Monday night claimed to be armed with an AK-47 and…
-
Indiana University police announced just before 2 a.m. that an hours-long standoff at the Indiana Memorial Union ended without injury and with one person…
-
Both solo and partnered sexual activity in the U.S. decreased from 2009 to 2018. That’s according to a new study by IU researchers.The project compares…
-
More than 1,500 graduate student workers at Indiana University’s main campus are formally requesting the school allow an election to form a labor union.…
-
Several Indiana universities saw large jumps in student voter participation during the 2020 election, according to reporting from a nonpartisan voter…
-
Today we talk about how different religious traditions have worked for or against the care of the environment, and what role religion plays in efforts…
-
As some parents and other activist groups campaign against the use of social emotional learning – or SEL – concepts in schools, experts say that’s…
-
Today we learn about a number of projects aimed at fighting lead pollution in Indiana.We hear from experts at IUPUI, Indiana University and Notre Dame to…
-
Today we're talking to IU Professor Johan Bollen about the impact social media is having on us, and the complex relationship we have with the tech…
-
It’s been over two years since Amy Powell’s youngest son died of an accidental opioid overdose.Even today, she feels his death could have been preventable…