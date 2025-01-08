Pappas set to take over as chancellor of IUSB

Indiana University South Bend has named Brian Pappas as its new chancellor, effective July 1. Pappas will succeed Susan Elrod, who retired in December. The appointment follows a search process that began in August to identify the best candidate for the role.

Pappas, currently the dean of the University of North Dakota School of Law, brings a wealth of academic and administrative experience to the position. Under his leadership, the law school saw improvements in bar passage rates and student employment. He has also held key roles at Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University, including associate provost and law professor.

Pamela Whitten, president of Indiana University, praised Pappas' leadership skills and his commitment to student success. "His collaborative leadership style, commitment to student success, and experience in fostering community partnerships will serve the campus and the region well," she said in a statement.

Pappas, an interdisciplinary scholar with research focused on conflict management systems, is also a 2021-23 Fulbright Scholar. His academic credentials include a doctoral degree in public administration from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University.

"I’m excited to work alongside the talented faculty, students, and staff at IUSB to build on the campus’s strengths, create innovative partnerships, and drive transformational change that benefits the region and beyond," Pappas said.

As chancellor, Pappas will oversee all academic, student, financial, and administrative aspects of the campus. IUSB, the oldest and largest regional campus in the IU system, enrolls approximately 4,600 students and offers undergraduate and master’s programs across six schools. It also has six varsity sports teams and nearly 200 full-time faculty members.

Ken Iwama, IU vice president for regional campuses, expressed confidence in Pappas' leadership. "Brian’s experience and track record promise to continue that tradition," he said, referring to IUSB’s history of leadership excellence.

Until Pappas officially takes the role in July, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Andy Williams will serve as interim deputy chancellor.