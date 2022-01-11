-
Indiana University’s new president-elect, Pamela Whitten, began a tour of IU’s regional campuses in South Bend this week. Whitten comes to IU from…
-
WVPE is a media sponsor of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at IU South Bend. Right now the program is taking applications for its graduate…
-
College campuses across Michiana have shut down, leaving students to take online classes from home. Some Universities are creating plans to reimburse…
-
The IU South Bend Graduate Programs Open House scheduled for Thursday, March 12 has been canceled. More information about IU South Bend graduate programs…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation received a $5.5 million federal grant to help educate, recruit, and retain teachers. Qualified students will…
-
Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9 PMInspired by real events, Happy Family is a play about one determined woman. In the 1970s she led a group of working women…
-
Candidates for South Bend Common Council in districts one, three and six will answer audience questions at a forum tonight at Indiana University South…
-
NEW: South Bend mayoral candidate Will Smith was jailed this morning in South Bend at the St. Joseph County Jail. He is being held for Miami County on no…
-
Rear Left to Right: Brendan Tubbs, science teacher, Adams HS; Aaron Roeder, IUSB grad, now an engineering PhD student at U. Notre Dame; Levi Klopfenstein,…
-
Two organizations in St. Joseph County will hold debates for the second congressional district Democratic primary and other contested races in the county…