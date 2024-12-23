IUSB eager to launch mental health effort with grant

With anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation among teens and young adults at record high levels, the National Education Association has declared a mental health crisis on college campuses. Indiana University South Bend is excited about a new grant to help address it.

IUSB this week announced it’s won a three-year grant from the South Bend-based Valinhos Foundation to focus on students’ mental health.

The university says the money will establish a stepped-care approach for access to mental health care, community resources, and support. The services will be offered to students experiencing emotional and financial distress or lack of family and community support.

Among other things, the money will help IUSB gain national recognition with a group that works to protect emotional health and prevent suicide in teens and young adults.

It will create paid mental health and wellness-focused internship opportunities on campus.

And it will establish a new position to connect students with campus and community mental health resources.

In a statement, IUSB Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement Kory Vitangeli said the university is “immensely grateful” for this opportunity.