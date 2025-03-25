Mueller highlights progress, challenges in State of the City Address

In his State of the City address Tuesday night at Indiana University South Bend (IUSB), Mayor James Mueller painted an optimistic picture of South Bend’s ongoing resurgence, while acknowledging challenges ahead.

“We are stronger than we’ve been in generations,” Mueller said, noting that key indicators of public safety and economic growth are at their best in living memory. “Our workforce grew by over 1,060 last year, and we’re just getting started.”

Mueller highlighted recent national recognition, including South Bend’s ranking as the 25th best place to live in the U.S. by US News and its placement among the top 10 real estate markets by The Wall Street Journal. He also pointed to the city’s resilience, despite what he described as an increasingly divisive political climate at the state and federal levels.

“We must forge new, strong partnerships in progress,” Mueller stated. “We will not let anti-growth policies derail our city’s success.”

A major focus of Mueller’s speech was the $1 billion in upcoming investment planned for South Bend’s downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. The city’s skyline will soon include Beacon Health’s new Memorial Patient Tower, a $250 million private investment that will add 500 jobs.

Mueller also emphasized the city’s work with the University of Notre Dame to transform the former South Bend Tribune building into a hub for emerging technologies. Despite federal budget cuts to research and development, Mueller underscored the importance of such investments for future growth.

“South Bend knows that investment in innovation and development is the key to our future,” he said. “We can’t afford to let Washington stifle our potential.”

Mueller’s address also touched on South Bend’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, particularly streets and public spaces. He announced upcoming projects at Kennedy and Potawatomi parks, as well as a new bridge over the St. Joseph River that will connect South Bend’s growing trail system.

The mayor emphasized the importance of affordable housing, highlighting over 1,000 new housing units under construction, including multifamily complexes and infill housing. He also noted the city’s “all-of-the-above housing policy” designed to address the need for diverse housing options, from affordable to market rate.

“More housing of all types is good for the city and good for everyone,” Mueller said. “We’re committed to keeping prices down and making sure everyone has a place to call home.”

Public safety also took center stage in Mueller’s address. He praised the South Bend Police Department (SBPD) for a 100% homicide solve rate in 2024 and for the continued success of its Group Violence Intervention strategy. The department has seen a significant drop in violent crime, with shootings down 22% from the previous year and a 75% decrease in fatal shootings.

“The work of our officers and prosecutors is making a real difference,” Mueller said. “But we know there’s more work to do.”

He also touched on ongoing challenges, including state-level legislation that he argued could limit local revenue for infrastructure, public safety, and economic development.

“The policies coming out of the statehouse will hurt our ability to invest in the services that make South Bend thrive,” he warned.

Mueller also spoke to the importance of diversity and inclusion, framing these efforts as essential to the city’s future. He emphasized the need for more opportunities for everyone, regardless of race or background, and praised local efforts to support minority- and women-owned businesses.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just buzzwords,” Mueller said. “They are essential to our city’s future and the wellbeing of all residents.”

He also expressed concerns over federal immigration policies, noting that immigrants are responsible for a significant portion of the city’s economic growth.

“Without immigrants, South Bend would be a stagnant city,” he said. “Our businesses need more workers, not fewer.”

Looking to the future, Mueller reflected on the city’s growth and its commitment to continued improvement. He reiterated his optimism for South Bend’s trajectory and confidence in the city’s ability to overcome external challenges.

“South Bend’s best days are ahead,” he concluded. “We’re not going back to days of decline. The South Bend way will prevail.”

As Mueller wrapped up his speech, the crowd responded with applause, reflecting a shared sense of pride and anticipation for the continued growth of South Bend in the years to come.