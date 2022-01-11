-
In his second State of the City address Wednesday night, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said the last year has brought Elkhart “national attention for its…
-
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
-
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson offered highlights from his first year in office, as well as a look into 2021, when he delivered his first State of the City…
-
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood emphasised his city’s partnerships, innovations and developments in his ninth state of the city address Monday night. Mayor Wood…
-
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood will deliver the 2019 State of the City address tonight in the auditorium of the Battell Center. An open-house reception and…
-
At his State of the City address Tuesday night, Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese briefly addressed the issue that has become a defining part of his last year in…
-
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese focused on economic development and infrastructure in his final state of the city Tuesday night. Neese opened with a…
-
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg delivered his final State of the City address Tuesday night.Mayor Buttigieg was enthusiastically greeted by the crowd…
-
(SOUTH BEND) - Mayor Pete Buttigieg will deliver his eighth State of the City address at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The…
-
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese delivered his State of the City address yesterday at the Lerner Theater. Among the topics covered in the address, Mayor Neese gave…