Roberson highlights community voices, city progress in State of the City address

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson delivered his State of the City address Tuesday night, outlining progress made over the past year and previewing future plans. Alongside policy updates, Roberson used the evening to recognize several community members whose stories underscored the city’s values and goals.

Elkhart High School senior Sol Demuje, who introduced the mayor, was the first to be honored. Demuje has received numerous accolades and recently earned a full-ride scholarship to the University of Notre Dame.

Roberson also recognized 12-year-old Willow Townsend, who was born blind and has become a vocal advocate for residents with disabilities.

“She is an outspoken advocate for Elkhart residents with disabilities,” Roberson said. “Thanks to her suggestions, we will be implementing accessible curb ramps and accessible pedestrian signals.”

The mayor honored Corporal Paul Vandenburg and Patrolman Ethan Pasternak as well — the two Elkhart police officers injured during January’s shooting at the downtown Martin’s Grocery Store. Roberson credited their actions with helping to save lives.

“I am happy to announce that both officers are on the mend and are with us tonight,” Roberson said, prompting a standing ovation from the crowd. “Would you please stand?”

Throughout the address, Roberson incorporated video interviews with several city department heads, highlighting key achievements and outlining plans in areas such as infrastructure, public safety, and economic development.