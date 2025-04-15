Wood highlights growth, safety, and civic pride in state of the city address

Mishawaka is “strong, safe, financially stable and growing,” Mayor Dave Wood said in his 15th State of the City address Monday, as he outlined a year marked by record-setting development and a continued focus on public safety, infrastructure and civic pride.

In 2024, the city issued nearly $149 million in new construction permits—a new high, according to Wood. He said that growth reflects deliberate planning and a citywide culture of collaboration known as “The Mishawaka Way.”

“It’s being accessible and transparent,” Wood said. “You can still talk to your mayor at the gas station, the grocery store, here at City Hall—or sit on the front porch with me at a community event.”

Wood said the city’s momentum is rooted in public safety, which he described as the foundation of everything else Mishawaka does. Last year, the city introduced 12-hour police shifts to boost officer coverage and improve response times. Crime has declined in 13 of the last 15 years, a trend Wood partially attributed to the department’s flexibility and innovation.

“In Mishawaka, public safety is and always will be our top priority,” he said. “It's the foundation that supports everything else that we do.”

Wood also praised the work of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, which raised more than $120,000 for “Project Shoe City,” a public art initiative celebrating Mishawaka’s legacy as the former Shoe Capital of the World.

The mayor pointed to several redevelopment projects as examples of what he called smart, community-focused growth. He highlighted the transformation of historic sites such as the former Kamm and Schellinger Brewery and the Dodge manufacturing facility.

“The city cleared the way, literally, for a great new partnership and project by demolishing the blighted Kamm Island Apartments,” Wood said. “Or addition by subtraction, as I call it.”

Throughout the address, Wood emphasized the values behind the city's work—service, partnership and pride—embodied by the theme of “The Mishawaka Way.”

“At the end of the day, we lead with heart, humility and a deep love for this city,” he said. “It’s not just public service—it’s the Mishawaka Way.”