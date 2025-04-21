Roberson to deliver 6th Elkhart state of city address at Lerner

Mayor Rod Roberson will deliver his sixth State of the City address Tuesday night, outlining Elkhart’s progress and priorities for the year ahead under the theme “Plans to Progress.”

The address begins at 6 p.m. at the historic Lerner Theatre, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The event is free and open to the public.

Roberson said the annual address gives the administration a chance to share its goals while reflecting on community challenges and accomplishments.

“The State of the City is designed to reinforce the administration’s goals and objectives,” Roberson said. “And every now and then… there may be a record drop—or an opportunity—for us to take a look at something that’s going to be prominent coming up.”

The mayor plans to spotlight recent infrastructure work, including road projects and other visible improvements. He also said the city’s resilience—through storms, economic challenges, and a high-profile shooting—will be a focus.

“Our community rallies together when it’s time… and I’m surely proud of what we’ve done in the face of those insurmountable challenges,” Roberson said. “It always gives us hope for the future.”

The speech also acknowledges the significance of the Lerner Theatre itself, which Roberson called “a wonderful milestone to celebrate—not just because it’s 100 years, but what that theater has meant to the growth of our community and our city.”

Roberson emphasized the importance of transparency in city leadership, calling the annual address an essential part of mayoral accountability.

“A mayor is the closest legislative person to their communities,” he said. “And we need to stand in front of our community and say, ‘This is what we’re doing. This is how we’ve come to that decision.’”