According to 2020 census data released Thursday, Michiana’s cities grew, rural communities shrank and the region became more diverse since 2010. South…
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday he has taken steps to identify and address equity and diversity issues within state government. That comes a full year…
The number of diverse Hoosier students who graduated high school increased over the past 10 years. But even though students have received more access,…
According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's 2020 College Equity Report, college-going rates are down overall with persisting gaps among…
The city of South Bend could be doing better in the diversity of its contracts. That's according to a study on how many women and minority-owned…
Teachers of color feel undervalued and less visible in their schools compared to white peers, according to a new report highlighting some of the…
State supreme courts across the country are far less diverse than their states’ populations – Indiana's included.A new study from the Brennan Center For…
The Elkhart Police Department is 94 percent white in a town that was 66 percent white in the last census. Demographic information obtained through an…