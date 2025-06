The WVPE photo of the week is called "Father’s Day Feathers” and was taken by Mark Abram-Copenhaver of South Bend. It’s a photo of a majestic Eagle perched in a tree on Father’s Day afternoon taken from Mark’s pontoon boat on the St Joseph River near IUSB. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.