-
Turtles on the St. Joseph River last month captured the eye of Bill Spalding. His image taken Sept. 7th along the river on Northside Blvd. just west of…
-
WVPE's latest Photo of the Week comes from along the St. Joseph River at Riverfront Park in Niles, Michigan. Jeanette Davis of Niles captured this image…
-
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A body has been recovered from a river in southwestern Michigan two days after a 45-year-old man was reported missing…
-
WVPE's Photo of the Week captures an image of fog on the St. Joseph River at sunset on Northside Blvd at 32nd Street in South Bend from last month.Thanks…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A body found in the St. Joseph River in South Bend hasn’t been identified. It's partly because more than a week likely passed…
-
Heavy rainfall over the last few days is causing some minor flooding in the area.According to NOAA hydrology forecasts rivers in the area expected to…
-
The Friends of the St. Joseph River are holding a river cleanup event in South Bend this weekend. The event is meant to help clear debris from the banks…