Elkhart County leaders rally to preserve Johnson Street Dam

Community leaders in Elkhart County are stepping up efforts to protect the Johnson Street Dam and the St. Joseph River ecosystem as a major decision looms over the dam’s future.

The “Elkhart County Gives A Dam” campaign launched late last year after Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) held a public meeting revealing that the dam could be decommissioned. Now, a new committee of local officials and advocates is working to keep the community informed and engaged.

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick said the group formed to ensure local voices are part of the decision-making process.

“We got together late last fall... and we just wanted to make sure that when the opportunity came we knew as much as we could know and we were able to then make sure our voices are heard,” Weirick said.

The dam’s federal license expires in 2030, but I&M must decide by the end of 2025 whether to renew the license or walk away from the project. That choice could have broad consequences for life on and along the river.

“Our whole intention is to make sure that we preserve life on the river as it is today,” Weirick said. “The removal of the dam would impact all of those properties, as well as the properties on the lower Saint Joe.”

Weirick warned that losing the dam wouldn’t just affect power generation. It could also impact recreation, local events, and the river’s economic value.

“There'd be no more skiing, there'd probably be no more bass tournaments on the river,” she said. “There'd be no more music on the river — and so many things that the community has come to love and appreciate the river for.”

She added that the dam represents more than just infrastructure — it’s a key part of Elkhart’s identity.

“This dam is more than infrastructure,” Weirick said. “It is truly a piece of our community in a way that nobody appreciated until we were questioned.”

The committee plans to stay active throughout the year, with an emphasis on public engagement leading up to a formal review by federal regulators. Weirick encouraged residents to follow the issue closely and participate when public input is requested.