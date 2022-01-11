-
On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners agreed to spend over $1.2 million dollars in COVID relief funding on a potential sewer cleanup in a…
Two-thirds of Elkhart County’s drop-off recycling sites are set to close at the end of the year. That’s as the county nearly doubles its spending on…
Elkhart County’s local election districts are now set for the next 10 years.State and local lawmakers are required to redraw districts after every…
Every 10 years, state and local lawmakers are required to redraw their election districts based on new census data. Due to state delays, however, Elkhart…
A year ago, the Elkhart County Council voted to move the county’s seven courts out of downtown Elkhart and Goshen and put them in a new building near the…
At its meeting Monday morning, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners appointed Goshen Fire Chief Danny Sink to fill an open spot on the County Board…
Last month, Amazon announced plans for two facilities in Elkhart County — a robotics fulfillment center and delivery station — both projected to open in…
The Elkhart County Commissioners voted Monday to deny the needed zoning changes for a proposed solar farm project. That’s after the county council…
Elkhart County officials will vote on a large-scale proposed solar project this weekend.Kansas City-based energy firm Savion wants to build a solar farm…
Starting next month, Elkhart County residents who need rental assistance will have to apply through the state, rather than the county. The county has…