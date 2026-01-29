Elkhart County commissioners to consider more than $850K in new spending

Elkhart County commissioners are expected to consider several major spending requests when they meet Monday morning.

The largest request totals $300,000 for unplanned repairs at the Elkhart County Jail. The money would come from the jail’s special projects fund.

Another $250,000 would be transferred from the county’s general fund for renovations at the Old Historic Goshen Courthouse.

Commissioners will also review a $280,227 request to help cover payments to the Humane Society. Participating communities are expected to reimburse the county for those costs.

In addition, officials are seeking $23,000 for blocked train crossing warning and information expenses.

The funding requests are part of several additional appropriations scheduled for consideration during the meeting.

The commissioners are set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building in Goshen.