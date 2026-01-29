© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elkhart County commissioners to consider more than $850K in new spending

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:18 PM EST
Goshen City Hall. Pictured on May 7, 2024
Marek Mazurek
/
WVPE
The Old Historic Goshen Courthouse in downtown Goshen. Elkhart County commissioners are considering a $250,000 request for renovations to the building.

Elkhart County commissioners are expected to consider several major spending requests when they meet Monday morning.

The largest request totals $300,000 for unplanned repairs at the Elkhart County Jail. The money would come from the jail’s special projects fund.

Another $250,000 would be transferred from the county’s general fund for renovations at the Old Historic Goshen Courthouse.

Commissioners will also review a $280,227 request to help cover payments to the Humane Society. Participating communities are expected to reimburse the county for those costs.

In addition, officials are seeking $23,000 for blocked train crossing warning and information expenses.

The funding requests are part of several additional appropriations scheduled for consideration during the meeting.

The commissioners are set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building in Goshen.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County Commissionersgovernment spendingElkhart county jailrenovationsDowntown Goshen
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell