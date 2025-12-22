© 2025 WVPE
Elkhart County weighs budget cuts after Concord Township assessor resigns

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:18 PM EST
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers speaks to the Elkhart County Council about proposed budget cuts following the resignation of the Concord Township assessor.
Elkhart County
/
YouTube
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers speaks to the Elkhart County Council about proposed budget cuts following the resignation of the Concord Township assessor.

Elkhart County officials say the resignation of Concord Township Assessor Christopher Dickinson has opened the door to significant budget savings and a restructuring of how assessment work is handled.

Dickinson resigned effective Dec. 15. His departure follows controversies that included the discovery of a major commercial property value reporting error and a misuse-of-government-property case tied to the 2023 election.

County Commissioner Brad Rogers told the Elkhart County Council that the vacancy allows the county to temporarily shift assessment duties away from the township office and rely more heavily on county staff.

“The commissioners coordinated with the county assessor to see if intergovernmental cooperation could achieve greater efficiencies and cost savings,” Rogers said. “That cooperation is in place and ready to move forward.”

As part of the transition, county leaders approved a reduction in the assessor’s salary from more than $73,000 to about $35,500, with a corresponding adjustment to the deputy assessor’s pay. The change would take effect in 2026.

Rogers said the larger savings could come from shrinking the Concord Township Assessor’s Office budget altogether.

“This would allow for approximately $300,000 in savings and it would include a reduction in force at the Concord Township Assessor office,” he said.

County Council members asked that the proposed budget reduction be placed on the agenda for a formal vote at a January meeting.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County CommissionersElkhart County Counciltownship assessorsConcordSenate Enrolled Act 1
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
