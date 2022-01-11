-
The Concord School Board voted Monday night to approve a resolution calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to prioritize teachers and school staff for…
Concord Schools Athletic Dept. Twitter account has posted that the Minutemen will not play in sectionals tonight against South Bend Adams. Here is what…
The Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools shared with staff late Thursday that he was on a call with other Elkhart County school superintendents and…
This weekend Concord Schools has announced that football workouts are suspended until July 27 after a coaching staff member tested positive for the…
Today Elkhart Community Schools, Concord Community Schools and Goshen Community Schools announced closures until mid April.Here is a statement from the…
Concord Community Schools is holding two community forums to get input on its superintendent search.One is tonight, January 27th from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30…
Schools in Indiana are screening students for dyslexia and Concord is taking the step to educate parents. Indiana’s Dyslexia Law requires schools to…
Educators gathered in Elkhart Tuesday night for the third and final hearing on teacher pay in Indiana. Teacher after teacher came out of the sea of red…
The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission will meet publicly for the final time tonight at the Concord Junior High Cafeteria in the Elkhart area.…
The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission met publicly for the first time Monday night. In January, Gov. Eric Holcomb tasked the commission with…