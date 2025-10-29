© 2025 WVPE
Elkhart County seeking funding to provide training to businesses dealing with hazardous materials

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:23 PM EDT
provided
Elkhart County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey speaks to the county commissioners on Oct. 27.

Elkhart County is seeking funding to provide training to businesses that work with hazardous materials. The county commissioners Monday agreed to let the Local Emergency Planning Committee apply for a Hazardous Material Emergency Preparedness Grant from the state for 2026.

Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey said it plans to apply for the maximum of $30,000. “We will do a tabletop exercise with Chem Tech, tabletop exercise with Voyant Beauty, offer two 40-hour [Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response] classes, which we have a waiting list for, for our industries,” Tobey told the commissioners Monday.

That grant request also includes funding for four hazmat suits, as well as cleanup buckets. The commissioners also agreed to let Tobey apply for $7,000 to help pay for decontamination training with the Goshen Fire Department.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger