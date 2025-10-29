Elkhart County seeking funding to provide training to businesses dealing with hazardous materials

Elkhart County is seeking funding to provide training to businesses that work with hazardous materials. The county commissioners Monday agreed to let the Local Emergency Planning Committee apply for a Hazardous Material Emergency Preparedness Grant from the state for 2026.

Emergency Management Director Jennifer Tobey said it plans to apply for the maximum of $30,000. “We will do a tabletop exercise with Chem Tech, tabletop exercise with Voyant Beauty, offer two 40-hour [Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response] classes, which we have a waiting list for, for our industries,” Tobey told the commissioners Monday.

That grant request also includes funding for four hazmat suits, as well as cleanup buckets. The commissioners also agreed to let Tobey apply for $7,000 to help pay for decontamination training with the Goshen Fire Department.