Housing bill criticized by Elkhart County Commissioners

The Elkhart County Commissioners are calling on residents to oppose a local lawmaker’s housing bill.

The bill authored by State Representative Doug Miller (R-Elkhart) aims to address Indiana’s housing shortage by reducing regulations. But it would do that by limiting local zoning rules and removing the ability for local governments to require public hearings for certain types of developments.

Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick told the county council Thursday that a one-size-fits-all mandate doesn’t reflect local reality. “Removal of local oversight will directly affect septic systems, public health, traffic, stormwater and the capacity of county services,” Weirick said.

The bill would also put restrictions on local permit and impact fees.

Weirick questioned whether the bill would actually make housing more affordable. “To be clear, nothing in House Bill 1001 seeks to reduce interest rates for buyers; building, construction or development costs; nor mandates any savings from removed local fees are passed on to homebuyers,” Weirick noted.

The Senate Judiciary Committee narrowly approved the bill Wednesday, but made amendments limiting automatic allowances and giving local governments the ability to opt out of more provisions. The bill is scheduled to be discussed by the full Senate on Monday afternoon.

Weirick encouraged local officials and Elkhart County citizens to reach out to their state senators. “We must hold the local [delegation] in the General Assembly accountable for not adhering to Elkhart County’s home rule and must stop supporting representatives who continue to vote for legislation that harms our citizens and takes away private property rights,” Weirick said during Thursday's council meeting.