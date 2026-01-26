Elkhart county claims emergency hoping for federal money

Elkhart County Commissioners Monday issued a local emergency declaration because of the recent snow and windy weather.

The move is an effort to qualify area local governmental units for federal reimbursement.

Jennifer Tobey, the county’s emergency management director, says the commissioners made the declaration after Indiana Gov. Mike Braun made one for the entire state, and she said President Trump has already approved Indiana to potentially receive reimbursement. That’s for things like overtime costs for plow drivers.

Tobey says the declaration isn’t to be confused with one that would prohibit people from driving on county roads.

”This is normal Indiana weather at this time of the year. I still want you to have caution. I still want you to understand that the roads are slippery. The temperatures are horrible. I still want you to stay home if you don’t have to go out. But there’s some jobs that still need to be done and there are doctor’s appointments that people need to go to.”

The list of eligible local agencies spans from city and county libraries to public and private schools. If you work for a local agency that has experienced additional costs or damage related to the storm, Tobey says you should track and report those expenses to her office.