Elkhart County approves methane plant deal worth up to $120 million

Elkhart County is moving forward with plans to turn landfill methane into a long-term revenue source, following the approval of a major agreement with an out-of-state energy company.

County commissioners this week approved a deal with Northern Biogas, a West Virginia-based firm, to construct and operate a new methane conversion plant at the Elkhart County Landfill. Construction is expected to begin soon, with the facility reaching full capacity by late 2026.

Crews will use upgraded methane collection systems already installed at the site to support the project from the start.

Under the 20-year agreement, the county could receive up to 50% of annual revenue generated from gas sales. Officials estimate that could bring in more than $40 million over the initial contract term. With two optional extensions, total revenue could reach as much as $120 million.

Northern Biogas has created a new subsidiary, Elkhart Project LLC, to oversee financing, construction, and operations. At the end of the contract, ownership of the methane conversion system will transfer to the county.

Although the landfill has produced methane for years, this project marks Elkhart County’s first large-scale effort to capture and sell the gas as renewable energy.