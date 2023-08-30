South Bend eyes cheaper liquor licenses with expansion to riverfront district

Currently the going price for a liquor license in St. Joseph County is close to $60,000.

If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is, South Bend officials say.

But the city is introducing a new ordinance that would bring that cost down drastically and lead to more restaurants in the periphery of downtown.

The ordinance was introduced to the common council on Monday and would expand the city’s special riverfront development district from within 1,500 feet of the river to 3,000 feet.

Restaurants in that riverfront district can obtain a three-way liquor license to serve beer, wine and hard liquor for just $2,000 a year. Half of that goes to the state, while the other half goes to Downtown South Bend Inc. as an administrative fee.

South Bend’s director of growth and opportunity Eric Glavich said the lower start up costs will hopefully bring in more shops and restaurants to the city.

“If providing discounted three-way liquor licenses is an incentive to drive businesses to these areas, I think that can be an important benefit to the neighborhoods surrounding these businesses,” said Glavich.

Glavich pointed to parts of Portage Avenue and Lincoln Way West as areas that could take advantage of the ordinance. On the east side of the river, much of Mishawaka Avenue would be incorporated into the new zone.

Glavich added the discounted liquor licenses are not available to liquor stores, only to restaurants or other venues that enhance the character of the surrounding neighborhood, per the wording of the ordinance

