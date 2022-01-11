-
A new year is a chance to chart a new course – even as we remember what has been lost in the past year. In late 2021 the world said good bye to Desmond…
WVPE invites you to join IU South Bend’s College of Liberal Arts for the 8th annual Bender Lecture. Stephen B. Thomas, Director of the Center for Health…
April Lidinsky speaks with Dr. Darryl Heller, Director of the Civil Rights Heritage Center at IU South Bend, about holding difficult conversations.Music:…
IU South Bend is presenting its Teddy Bear Concert: Amahl and the Night Visitors on Friday, December 13 at 7pm. The event will be at the IUSB Campus…
The South Bend Community School Corporation received a $5.5 million federal grant to help educate, recruit, and retain teachers. Qualified students will…
Former U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Prudence Bushnell, survived the 1998 bombing of the Kenyan Embassy and on Wednesday, October 23 at 6pm she will speak at…
In the spirit of a TED talk, IU South Bend is offering another installment of its lecture series billed as a 'Pop-Up University.'On Thursday, October 17th…
Voters in Northern Indiana have several chances to connect with candidates before the November municipal elections.There will be debates, forums, and meet…
Young people across the globe are on strike Friday to demand action against climate change. Some students in South Bend left class to participate.A crowd…
The Fine Arts Club at IU South Bend has created a 14 foot tall paper mache giving tree for a food drive Thursday.The tree is made up of mostly outdated…