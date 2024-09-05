Notre Dame home opener to bring traffic congestion and detours

The 2024 football season is here, and Notre Dame is going into their home opener this Saturday with a 1-0 record. With Notre Dame home games comes a large amount of traffic congestion and detours.

Brian Riggs, the parking and traffic program manager with the Notre Dame Police Department said with the visiting team being from Illinois, expect traffic congestion eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road and on Douglas Road. No streets will be closed before or after the game, but traffic patterns will change at the end of the game.

Riggs said after the game two roads will change to one-way. Traffic on Douglas will turn one way, eastbound at Wilson Drive toward Mishawaka, and westbound toward the Toll Road at White Field, the primary parking area for the game. Angela Blvd will also turn one way. At Eddy Street all traffic will flow westbound and at Joyce Drive all traffic will be directed eastbound.

There is one road that will be open on Saturday that has been closed since May: Notre Dame Avenue, south of Angela Blvd. It will be open for the weekend, but will close again on Monday so construction can continue.