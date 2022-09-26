© 2022 WVPE
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 20: B.J. Leiderman & Kenny White, Dawn Tyler Watson, The Ear Mites.

Published September 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Photo by Laura Carbone
Photos provided by B. J. Leiderman, Kenny White, The Ear Mites
Top left: B. J. Leiderman Center: Kenny White Lower Left : The Ear Mites Right: Dawn Tyler Watson

‘The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns is back for the program's October installment, Monday October 10th at 7 p.m. Eastern. Enjoy this one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local, regional and national talent. 'The Sauce with Dawn Burns' is produced by Karl Smith.

