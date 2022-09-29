Police arrest suspect in connection with Tuesday Mishawaka bank robbery

The Mishawaka Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday bank robbery of the First Source Bank on Lincolnway East.

In a press release, the department says it and the FBI arrested 37-year-old South Bend resident Archie Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was taken into federal custody but is currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail awaiting arraignment in federal court.

Police had responded to a robbery at the bank branch around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask, was armed with a handgun and fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries were reported, but nearby schools and businesses went on lockdown for several hours while police conducted a search. Mishawaka police say they worked with the FBI, Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

