Indiana State Excise Police officer exchanges gunfire with man in South Bend

The Indiana State Police are investigating after an Indiana State Excise Police officer exchanged gunfire with a man in South Bend around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a press release, the state police say the excise officer was working a special detail around local convenience stores and began to follow a silver car, believed to be a late 1990s or early 2000s Honda Civic, northeast on Rockne Drive.

Near the intersection of Rockne and Jacob streets, police say the driver of the silver car stopped in the street, got out and fired multiple shots at the police officer’s car. The officer returned fire and the man briefly fled on foot before returning to his car and speeding away.

The Indiana State Excise Officer did not chase the vehicle and was not injured in the shooting. It’s unknown whether the suspect was hit during the exchange of gunfire.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that may have information on the shooting is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post at 574-546-4900.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

